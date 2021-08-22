In first-ever speech, new PM asks MPs to save ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ together, offers opposition leaders a chance to join Covid-19 fight

People watch a live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on all government and opposition MPs to join him in saving “Keluarga Malaysia” or “Malaysian Family”, a label which he introduced today.

In his inaugural speech after having been sworn in as prime minister yesterday, Ismail Sabri also offered opposition leaders a chance to work together to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and help the country recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“I would like to urge all Members of Dewan Rakyat, whether within or outside of the Government, to work together to help our nation recover.

“Let us open our minds and hearts to forget our differences by working together. We need to find a common ground and move towards building a consensus for the security and safety of our family, Malaysian Family,” he said in his speech that was broadcast live this evening.

MORE TO COME