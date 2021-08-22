Covid-19: Most fully-vaccinated customers still reluctant to dine at restaurants, say Kota Baru police

Patrons are pictured dining-in at Medan Selera Dato Sagor in Ipoh February 10, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, Aug 22 — Customers who completed their two-dose vaccination have been observed to still prefer to get their food packed at the restaurants to take away despite the relaxation given in the form of dining-in.

Kota Baru district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said this was perhaps due the public still being cautious about dining-in following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“We observe that the customers prefer to get their food packed at the restaurants than dining-in. So far, no compounds have been issued against any restaurant customers or operators for failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Besides, although there is an increase of five to 10 per cent in the number of people in the vehicles in town, they are out to attend to important matters only and not wandering aimlessly.”

Abdul Rahim said this to reporters after the handing-out of the Jalur Gemilang, cooking oil and fresh chicken to road users in front of the Kota Bharu station today.

“The public is advised to continue adhering to the SOP and all the regulations so as to curb the spread of Covid-19. We are now fighting an unseen enemy and if there is no important matter to attend to, please stay home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eddie Hamid Fan Club president, Mohd Rezeki Abdul Rahim said 500 pieces of the Jalur Gemilang were given out to road users to enliven the National Day celebration taking place soon.

“Perhaps due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the people are not in high spirits yet for the celebration but we as a non-governmental organisation need to play our role in the effort.

“Together with Jukee Ayam and cooking oil producer Kijang Gold, we also contributed 500 whole fresh chicken and 500kg of cooking oil to the road users,” he added. — Bernama