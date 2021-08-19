SDMC: Two more Covid-19 community clusters detected in Sarawak

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Aug 19 — Two more new community clusters have been declared in Sarawak today, one each in Bau and Tatau, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN said the Jalan Bubut Sajok cluster in Bau involved several families in two villages namely Kampung Bobak Sajong and Kampung Bobak Sejinjang with 25 individuals found positive for Covid-19 from the screening of 60 individuals.

“The Nanga Puti cluster in Tatau involved residents of a longhouse under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) with 37 individuals detected positive from screening 46 villagers,” according to a JPBN statement today.

Today, Sarawak recorded 1,206 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall total to 92,106 cases while four new deaths were reported to bring the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 495 people.

Meanwhile, JPBN is seeking the cooperation of all parties to stop sharing unverified or fake news on Covid-19 on social media and messaging applications.

According to JPBN, all latest official development or information on Covid-19 would be issued by the committee and people can contact the State Operations Room at 082-443991 for further enquiries. — Bernama