One rep still unvaccinated but Perak MB says state assembly will sit from Aug 24

IPOH, Aug 19 — The Perak state legislature will resume its sitting next Tuesday as scheduled even as Covid-19 cases nationwide soared to a new record today.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad also disclosed today that one assemblyman has yet to be vaccinated against the viral disease, without naming the person even when asked.

“At the moment there is one who hasn’t been vaccinated yet,” he told a news conference this afternoon.

He added that the unvaccinated assemblyman will be kept separate from the rest of the other 58 elected representatives.

“We have taken necessary measures. He will be placed in a special room,” he said.

Asked why the assemblyman is yet to be vaccinated, Saarani replied: “I don’t know, only he knows”.

The MB said the state has prepared in advance for the sitting to resume.

“We have done all the necessary preparation based on the advice from the State Health Department and State National Security Council. Therefore we are confident we can carry on with the state assembly safely,” Saarani said.

The Perak assembly is scheduled to sit for four days starting from August 24.

State Assembly Speaker Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said last week that the sitting will be based on the “bubble” concept to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The “bubble” concept will see all those involved in the sitting staying at Hotel Impiana and be ferried to the state assembly building for the entire duration of the sitting. They are prohibited from using their own transportation or e-hailing services.

Mohammad Zahir also said the RT PCR Covid-19 tests will be carried out on all those involved before the session when they check in to the hotel.

“Only those with negative results and fully updated in the MySejahtera application are allowed to board the vehicle provided to go to the conference venue,” he said.

The Health Ministry recorded 22,948 new Covid-19 cases today. Perak alone recorded 1,229 cases.