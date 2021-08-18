Report: Parti Rakyat Sarawak wants Alexander Nanta Linggi to be next DPM

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to reporters in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has put forward Kapit lawmaker Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi to be the next deputy prime minister.

New Straits Times reported today the component party of state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said Malaysia would benefit from having a Sarawak leader in the post.

“The MP has extensive experience in politics and rural issues, hence, we are confident the cooperation between the federal and state governments can be amplified and strengthened to usher in more development in the state, especially in the rural areas — if he is given the opportunity,” said PRS youth wing chief Andy Lawrence in the report.

The coalition currently holds 18 parliamentary seats and worked with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) named Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the sole prime minister candidate from Barisan Nasional following a late night meeting at World Trade Centre here.

Earlier today, PAS, which was also a party component of PN, agreed to rally behind Ismail in his bid to be the next prime minister.

The Opposition has offered two names, Pakatan Harapan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, for the prime minister candidate.

All the MPs have been given until 4pm today to submit in writing to Istana Negara their personal choice for the next prime minister.