Covid-19: All Malaysia Airlines’ operating pilots, cabin crew vaccinated, says Malaysia Aviation Group

MAG, through its Covid-19 Immunisation Policy which started in July 2021, has made it compulsory for all employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, except for those with health and medical reasons. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines has recorded a 100 per cent vaccinated status for all its pilots and cabin crew on active roster, according to its parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

MAG, through its Covid-19 Immunisation Policy which started in July 2021, has made it compulsory for all employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, except for those with health and medical reasons.

In a statement today, MAG said the group managed to accelerate the vaccination rate of its Malaysia-based employees, which currently stands at 95 per cent.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the latest vaccination progress aimed to provide passengers with the assurance and peace of mind that they can choose to travel with any airline under MAG confidently.

“We will continue to boost public confidence in air travel, stimulate the recovery in domestic and international travel demands, and ultimately position Malaysia as a safe destination once the situation recedes,” he said. — Bernama