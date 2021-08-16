Two Amanah leaders charged in court for fighting

The court allowed both of them bail of RM1,000 with one surety each and set October 20 for mention. — Reuters pic

TELUK INTAN, Aug 16 — A Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) committee member was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with voluntarily causing hurt on the party’s Teluk Intan Women vice-chief at a hotel here last year.

Safarizal Saleh, 43, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Adilah Mokhtar.

He was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on provocation on Zulaiha Mohd Azam, 32, at the hotel at 9.30pm on October 14 last year.

The charge, under Section 334 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a month, or maximum fine of RM1,000, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Cheah Shuh Yuan prosecuted, while Safarizal was represented by lawyer Akhiruddin Mohamad Taib.

Meanwhile, Zulaiha, who was also charged in the same court with using criminal force on Safarizal at the same time and place, also pleaded not guilty.

She was charged under Section 352 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to three months, or maximum fine of RM1,000, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed both of them bail of RM1,000 with one surety each and set October 20 for mention. — Bernama