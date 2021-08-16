PM Muhyiddin arrives at Perdana Putra for special Cabinet meeting

A vehicle ferrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen arriving at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya August 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin has arrived at Perdana Putra to attend the special Cabinet meeting today.

He arrived at the Perdana Putra compound at about 8 am and waved at the media personnel who had gathered there since 7am to follow the current development in the country.

According to Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali yesterday, a special Cabinet meeting will be held today, but he did not provide details on the agenda of the meeting.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof was reported to have said that Muhyiddin was expected to make a special announcement today.

Vehicles carrying Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang were also seen entering the Perdana Putra building today.

Also seen were vehicles carrying Inspector -General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun. — AFP