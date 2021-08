A general view of the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Istana Negara confirmed today that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has resigned as prime minister together with his Cabinet, in an earlier royal audience.

In a statement, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also said that Muhyiddin will now serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor, who commands the majority of Dewan Rakyat, is appointed from among the MPs.

