PM Muhyiddin: Barbers, hair salons among 11 types of businesses allowed to re-open in Phase One states from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The government today lifted restrictions for 11 types of economic activities under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said leeway for these 11 types of businesses will apply to all states still under Phase One of the NRP, with at least 50 per cent of the adult population needing to be fully vaccinated as a required prerequisite.

The 11 businesses are barbers and hair salons for basic haircuts only, car wash shops, electrical shops, shops selling household appliances and kitchen supplies, furniture shops, and sports equipment shops.

Also allowed to resume are car accessories workshops and car sales showrooms, morning and farmers’ markets, clothing and personal accessories stores, and jewellery stores.

“After taking into account data from risk assessments conducted by the Health Ministry and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and after discourse with all stakeholders in these sectors of interest, the government has agreed to facilitate the trade and distribution sector with effect from August 16 involving 11 types of economic activities which will be allowed to resume operations in Phase One,” Muhyiddin said in statement this morning.

