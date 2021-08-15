Guan Eng: PH leaders can hold discussions with rivals but outcome subject to approval from respective party leadership

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the PH President Council had in a decision allowed all political leaders from the respective component parties within the coalition the liberty to hold talks and negotiations on the ongoing political crisis. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers have been given the liberty to hold discussions on their own with political rivals as allowed by the coalition’s highest decision-making body — the Presidential Council, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim said the PH President Council had in a decision allowed all political leaders from the respective component parties within the coalition the liberty to hold talks and negotiations on the ongoing political crisis, with the exception of the top three party chiefs who must consult with one another beforehand.

He said this in response to anti-DAP news reports attempting to ‘spin’ two of DAPs lawmakers namely Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming and Damansara MP Tony Pua of having discussions with the ruling Perikatan Nasional government to paint those concerned in a negative light.

“Except for the top three leaders from DAP, PKR and Amanah, many MPs and leaders from all three parties in PH have on their own accord held many discussions on their own with political opponents.

“However, such discussions are subject to both approval from their respective party leadership and the PH Presidential Council for it to take effect,” he said in a statement here.

This follows Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offers of bipartisan cooperation including a slew of constitutional and law amendments that will be implemented by the government following the passing of the vote of confidence scheduled next month.

While many Opposition MPs have rejected Muhyiddin’s bipartisan cooperation offer now because his majority support in Parliament was in doubt, Ong and Pua apparently broke ranks from their PH colleagues by stating that the Opposition should instead consider Muhyiddin’s offer in exchange for constitutional reforms long sought after.

Lim, who is Bagan MP, then called on DAP members to not allow said anti-DAP media reports which portrayed the party unfavourably to drive a wedge between them