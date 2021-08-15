Chow: Political crisis will not affect implementation of public health programme in Penang

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre) is pictured during a visit to the mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 15 — The Penang government will not allow the current political crisis in the country to affect the public health programme that is being actively implemented in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he wanted to continue to give his full commitment to the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) and work with the Health Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We will focus on the matter (public health) while ensuring that the vaccination programme achieves its goals,” he told a press conference after visiting the drive-through Covid-19 screening centre at Stadium Negeri Pulau Pinang near Batu Kawan, here, today.

Chow said Penang is also committed to achieving the target of 100 per cent of the first dose vaccination rate by September.

In another development, he said four public vaccination centres (PPVs) in the state would be closed today due to a shortage of about 20,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses.

“The PPVs are Kompleks Sukan Balik Pulau (in Barat Daya), Dewan Balai Rakyat Bayan Baru (in Timur Laut), Tapak Pesta Pulau Pinang (Timur Laut) and Dewan Millenium Kepala Batas (in Seberang Perai Utara),” he said.

Therefore, Chow said vaccination appointments at the PPVs would be rescheduled and those affected would be notified of the new appointment dates via the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo said a total of 32,146 screenings using the Antigen Rapid Test Kit had been conducted at 38 locations under the Penang Covid-19 Screening programme from July 5 until yesterday.

“Of the total, 1,850 tested positive and there are currently 717 samples from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted from August 8 to 14 still awaiting results from district health offices,” he said. — Bernama