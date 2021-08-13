Four airmen die in shooting incident at Sarawak TUDM unit, police to probe

A general view of the Malaysian Air Force base in Kota Samarahan August 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 13 — Four personnel were killed in a shooting incident at the Malaysian Royal Air Force (TUDM) Unit in Kota Samarahan near here this morning.

TUDM said the incident happened at the guardhouse of the unit at about 7.15am.

“TUDM is letting the police conduct a thorough investigation,” it said in a statement.

The statement said TUDM will set up an investigation board to identify the cause of the incident.

“In the meantime, TUDM appeals to all quarters to not speculate on the incident until the process of investigation has been completed,” it added.

Initial police investigation revealed that the shooting involved four TUDM officers on duty at the guardhouse.

One of the personnel was reported to have been severely wounded after being shot at the abdomen and was rushed to the Sarawak Heart Centre.

Police have not released further details on how the fatal shooting incident occurred.