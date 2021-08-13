Bank Negara foresees all states to move to NRP Phase Three at least by Nov 2021; economic outlook to improve in 2022

Bank Negara Malaysia says all states are expected to transition at least to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by November this year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― All states are expected to transition at least to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by November this year, Malaysia’s central bank said today.

Three that are currently in Phase Three ― Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan ― should segue to Phase Four, the final phase of the recovery plan at that time, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) added.

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said faster vaccination rates and lower Intensive Care Unit (ICU) utilisation will enable the relaxation of containment measures, with full transitions into Phase Three by October and Phase Four by November.

“Malaysia’s growth recovery is expected to broadly resume in the later part of the second half of 2021 and improve going into 2022.

“A key catalyst for economic reopening and a driver of positive sentiment will be the continued progress and effectiveness of the national vaccination programme, which would alleviate the strain on healthcare system capacity and allow for the relaxation of containment measures,” she said at the virtual launch of the Malaysia Economic Performance Second Quarter 2021.

