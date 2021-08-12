Perak to implement bubble concept for state assembly meeting on Aug 25

State Speaker Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said that the bubble concept involves four elements namely accommodation, transportation, extension of the conference space and daily Covid-19 tests for those involved in the sitting. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 12 — Perak will implement the bubble concept for the state legislative assembly sitting on August 25, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Speaker Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said that the bubble concept involves four elements namely accommodation, transportation, extension of the conference space and daily Covid-19 tests for those involved in the sitting.

He added that Perak is the first state to implement the bubble concept for the state assembly sitting which involves the Speakers, assemblymen and officers on duty.

“All those involved are required to stay at the Hotel Impiana and use the transportation service provided throughout the sitting. They are prohibited from using their own transportation or e-hailing service,” he said in a statement.

He added that they will also need to perform RT PCR Covid-19 tests a day before the session when they check in to the hotel.

“Daily screening will also be provided and all are required to undergo tests using the Salixium Covid-19 Rapid AntigenTest Kit the morning of the conference day.

“Only those with negative results and fully updated in the MySejahtera application are allowed to board the vehicle provided to go to the conference venue,” he said.

The meeting will be held for four days.

Mohammad Zahir said discussion rooms and online meeting facilities will be provided for the assemblymen at the hotel.

“We will also assign a few staff at the hotel to help manage the needs of the assemblymen if they need to send documents or perform other related tasks,” he said.

On the extension of the conference space, Mohammad Zahir said that 39 out of 59 assemblymen will be placed at the main area of the state assembly’s hall while the remaining 20 assemblymen will be placed in four additional spaces with a fractional composition according to the area of each space.

“The position of all assemblymen will be maintained according to the breakdown that has been set throughout the session to facilitate mitigation measures if one of the columns is detected to be exposed to Covid-19 transmission,” he said, adding that the bubble concept session has been explained to all assemblymen.