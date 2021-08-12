At first sitting for 2021, Johor Sultan says may dissolve state assembly if lawmakers don’t work together for common good

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar reminded all 56 elected state representatives that bad behaviour will not be tolerated, as he reopened the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar on August 12, 2021. ― Picture via Facebook

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 ― Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today warned all assemblymen that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if they cannot work together and the political turmoil disrupts the governance of Johor.

The Johor Ruler also reminded all 56 elected state representatives that bad behaviour will not be tolerated as the state assembly is a place to discuss and make resolutions for the interest of the people.

“Do not contaminate my House with bad behaviour. This is an august House and not a House for caged monkeys.

“I will not entertain any political games coming from assemblymen who continue to fight until it disrupts the government and state,” the 63-year-old monarch said in reopening the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar this morning.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by his sons Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Ibrahim.

Present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, and Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Sultan Ibrahim said he will not hesitate to dissolve the Johor state assembly if there is a situation that can cause the state government to collapse.

He said elected representatives should not place their own interests above those who elected them.

“When the Covid-19 situation is under control, I will then hand over to the people to vote for new elected representatives.

“This time, choose wisely for leaders that are sincere and are prepared to serve the people,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Sultan Ibrahim said there was no need to debate or bring-up irrelevant motions as the assemblymen must prioritise the people who are currently facing difficulties, hunger, lost of jobs and with some fighting for their lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to remind all assemblymen to make full use of this session to discuss and come up with an action plan to help the people and rebuild Johor’s economy,” he said.

Today is the fourth session of the Johor state assembly and it is the first state assembly sitting to be held during the National Recovery Plan.

The Johor state assembly sitting, which is scheduled for seven days until August 22, is expected to see the state government’s plans to restore the state’s economy, as well as to assist those affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor is under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling coalition and led by Hasni who is from Umno.

The PN government has 29 seats in the state assembly, while the Pakatan Harapan Opposition has 27 seats.