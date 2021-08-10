Tourism association in Penang says why reopen hotels if tourism spots will remain closed

A worker sanitises a cable car at the Escape Theme Park in George Town June 16, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 ― Association of Tourism Attractions Penang (ATAP) chairman Ch’ng Huck Theng said it is pointless to allow hotels in states under Phases Two and Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated if tourism attractions in the areas are still going to be closed.

“It is utterly ridiculous to have attractions remain shut, without attractions, why would people travel to stay in hotels?” he asked.

He stressed that tourist attractions have imposed even more restrictions at their premises compared to the SOPs listed by the government.

Ch’ng said the opening of hotels and homestays is a welcomed move but it should also be done in stages to reduce risks to everyone.

“It should be introduced slowly, from within the same state to interstate then lastly to international and it should also be from lower risk to high-risk groups,” he said.

He does not agree with the government’s approval for Malaysians and permanent residents travelling back from overseas who have completed their vaccination to undergo home quarantine.

“Anyone coming back from abroad should be quarantined in designated quarantine hotels and not homes as there is no way to control their movement and they may be bringing in new variants,” he said.

He said it is better to be cautious when reopening and for it to be done in stages so that it will not cause more issues or give rise to more cases.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that those who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to dine in again in states that are in at least Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

States that are in Phase Two now are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah, while those in Phase Three are Perlis, Labuan and Sarawak.

He also announced that those who are fully vaccinated can stay at homestays and hotels within the same state under Phase Two for tourism purposes.