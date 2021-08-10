In Penang, engineering dept director, contractor remanded in graft probe

The remand order, from today until August 14, was issued by senior assistant registrar Nur Fardrina Zulkhairi after allowing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrates’ Court here today. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 ― A director of the Engineering Department of a local authority here, and a male contractor were remanded for five days to assist in the investigation into abuse of power involving about RM200,000, two years ago.

The remand order, from today until August 14, was issued by senior assistant registrar Nur Fardrina Zulkhairi after allowing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

The two accused, aged 41 and 48, were arrested yesterday while appearing at the Penang MACC headquarters to give statements to assist in the investigation into the alleged abuse of power by proposing to the Kedah Procurement Board to appoint the company owned by the director’s father to carry out resurfacing and maintenance work on roads in a district in the state, amounting to RM200,000.

They are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, if convicted.

The two suspects, represented by lawyer Parmjit Singh, arrived at the George Town Court Complex at about 10am dressed in MACC lock-up attire and handcuffed. They were accompanied by several MACC officers. ― Bernama