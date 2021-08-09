Malaysia records 212 Covid-19 deaths today, total fatalities approach 11,000 mark

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a person who died from Covid-19 at the Meru Christian Cemetery in Klang, August 9, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Another 212 Covid-19 related deaths were reported over the last day, with cumulative fatalities approaching closer to the 11,000 mark.

A tweet by the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed the total death count including today’s figures to be at 10,961 fatalities out of 1,279,776 positive cases, with a fatality rate of 0.86 per cent.

The MOH also revealed that there are 1,095 individuals currently warded in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with 579 of them requiring breathing assistance, eight more from yesterday.

