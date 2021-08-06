In Johor, paid vaccine programme launched to fast track state’s vaccination rate and recovery plans

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) at the Vaccination Centre (PPV) at KPJ Abdul Samad Hospital in Johor Baru August 6, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 ― Johor’s recently introduced paid vaccination programme through the Johor Vaccine-Immunisation Programme (JVIP) is aimed at accelerating the state's vaccination rate as well as its economic recovery, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor mentri besar said JVIP is a state government initiative supporting and complementing the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“The main objective of the programme is to speed up the process of achieving herd immunity in the state by increasing vaccine uptake among industrial and private workers,” said Hasni after visiting the Vaccination Centre (PPV) at KPJ Abdul Samad Hospital here today.

Also present were Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu.

For a start, Hasni said a total of 20,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine will be sold at RM350 for two doses.

He said the programme will target up to one million workers from various industries such as manufacturing, retail, tourism and others as an initial stage before being fully expanding to the general public.

“The state government is considering welcoming more Covid-19 vaccine suppliers and vaccination service providers to join the statewide JVIP programme in the future,” he said.

The JVIP programme will be fully implemented through the Johor ImmuPlan, the existing state government's vaccination platform that implements all types of programmes and initiatives involving the supply of vaccines as well as private companies.

Hasni explained the vaccination programme for Johor economic frontline workers has been upgraded to include the requirements of the JVIP programme.

With that, he said ImmuPlan would streamline and improve the efficiency of the private vaccination process as well as the selection and purchase of vaccine brands, place and time of vaccination as well as customer service assistance.

“The state government has agreed to appoint Johor Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation (J-Biotech) as the leader and facilitator of the vaccination process for the industry in the state.

“Therefore, this programme will be implemented through a collaboration between J-Biotech, ImmuPlan, registered Covid-19 vaccine suppliers and private health facility providers,” said Hasni, adding that the programme offered voluntary paid vaccination services and a choice of vaccination centres at various private hospitals and clinics in Johor.