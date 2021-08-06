FT minister says post-MCO recovery committee for Federal Territories to be formed

Annuar said the ministry was in the midst of other preparations, including proposing a suitable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people in the Federal Territories, which would be submitted to the National Security Council (MKN).

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says his ministry would be setting up a Federal Territories Recovery Committee to discuss post-movement control order (MCO) strategies once the Federal Territories achieve the target of 80 per cent herd immunity this month.

“We hope that from September, we will get a road map of how we can rejuvenate all activities in the Federal Territories.

“Currently, the herd immunity threshold in Labuan has reached 80 per cent, in Putrajaya it’s more than 60 per cent while in Kuala Lumpur it is approaching 70 per cent. That means in two weeks from now, we will reach 80 per cent for the three Federal Territories, and we will be ready to open up all other activities,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over an offer letter to Caliph Buskers’ drummer Fendy Adlun to reside at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) here, today.

Annuar said the ministry was in the midst of other preparations, including proposing a suitable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people in the Federal Territories, which would be submitted to the National Security Council (MKN).

“The important thing is that I wish to see the Federal Territories, as centres of economic, social and cultural activities, to become cheerful again from this month of independence and beyond.

“If that can happen, activities such as busking can resume as usual, and individuals who have taken both doses of their vaccination can carry out their respective economic activities,” he said. ― Bernama