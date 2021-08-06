Malay Mail

Ain’s lawyer to file RM5m countersuit claim against her ex-teacher

Friday, 06 Aug 2021 05:55 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

Teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam’s lawyer David Sankara Nair said they will countersue her former teacher for RM5 million for emotional distress. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam’s lawyer David Sankara Nair said they will countersue her former teacher for RM5 million for emotional distress.

He was accompanying the 17-year-old student and her father at the Sungai Buloh police headquarters where she was to give her statement after the teacher filed a letter of demand (LOD) including RM1 million compensation for alleged defamation.

Several MPs including R. Sivarasa, Maria Chin Abdullah and Teresa Kok were also there.

MORE TO COME

