Resolve Covid-19 problem, stop ‘change the government politics’, says Sabah deputy CM

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — Stop wasting time and effort on the ‘change the government politics’ and instead put full attention to resolving the Covid-19 problem, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president said there was no guarantee that changing the government could stop the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus it was important for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government to continue resolving the problems for the people in Sabah.

“This is definitely not the time for changing a government. How can we be sure that the spread of Covid-19 will stop after we change the government? Or maybe it will get worse there is no certainty. Let us not continue with playing politics and (instead) give full focus on resolving the Covid-19 problem,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Joachim, who is also Sabah Industrial Development Minister, said the people of Sabah had given GRS the mandate in last year’s state election, so it was the duty of GRS leaders to fulfil its promise to the people.

The GRS coalition comprises Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and PAS), Barisan Nasional (UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) and PBS.

SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, in a separate statement, said having a vote of confidence in the next sitting of Parliament to determine the majority support for the prime minister is the most correct thing to do in accordance with the constitution and parliamentary democracy in a constitutional monarchy system.

He said it was also the most effective way to put an end to the endless politicking that had caused so much distress and dismay to the people, who wanted to see an end to the clamour to be prime minister and allow the government to implement the National Recovery Plan.

“With the Covid-19 vaccination process at full speed, it is only a matter of a few months before we achieve herd immunity and reopen the economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party is firm in its stand not to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and any news or reports claiming otherwise were false and malicious.

He said Warisan wants Parliament to be convened immediately to show whether Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin indeed has the support in the House.

“That will clear the air and there is no need to wait until September. This motion of confidence should be the sole issue debated in this immediate session,” said the Semporna MP in a statement today. — Bernama