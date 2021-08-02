Malaysia records new highs in Covid-19 deaths at 219 and 1,063 in ICU

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a person who died from Covid-19 at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The Health Ministry today announced a new record high for both the daily Covid-19 fatality rate and patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) at 219 and 1,063, respectively.

The previous record for the Covid-19 daily death rate stood at 207 on July 26 and 27, while the record for highest cases receiving treatment in ICU was 1,062 two days ago.

Today’s new death rate pushed the cumulative total to 9,403 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also mentioned in his daily Covid-19 statement that 532 patients needed breathing assistance.

MORE TO COME