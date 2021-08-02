Immigration D-G: Repatriation programme counters moved to KLIA’s level 2 short-term car park

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said all foreigners who participated in the programme are required to be at the centre 24 hours before their flights. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, Aug 2 ― The repatriation process of undocumented migrants under the government’s recalibration programme at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been moved to the Short Term Car Park located at Level 2, Block B.

The new area at KLIA has 20 counters capable of servicing between 800 and 1,000 illegals, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said.

He said the counters have been operational since July 31 after the department received complaints and feedback regarding congestion and cases of missed flights due to the slow work process at the previous counter at Level 3 of the arrival hall.

He told reporters this after inspecting the programme’s new counter area today.

Counters at the new area are operational 24 hours a day with a strength of 140 staff working under three shifts, he said, adding that the area has a better ventilation system with ample food kiosks and photocopying facilities.

Khairul Dzaimee said all foreigners who participated in the programme are required to be at the centre 24 hours before their flights.

The recalibration programme is to facilitate the repatriation of illegal migrants to their country of origin without having to go through the Online Appointment System.

To be eligible for the programme, each immigrant must have valid travelling papers issued by the respective embassies and tickets to their home country.

They must pay a RM500 compound either via debit or credit card or Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet and also produce a polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) screening test slip which should be valid for 72 hours from the time of their flight.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, from July 5 to July 31, a total of 8,856 illegal immigrants were sent back to their countries under the programme via KLIA.

In total, some 107,524 illegal immigrants have registered for the programme with 88,034 successfully sent back and RM52 million collected, he said.

Khairul Dzaimee also said the repatriation exercise revealed that the illegals had overstayed between three and five years and despite being undocumented, have been living quite comfortably in the country.

“The illegals are also bringing home electrical items like television sets and each was carrying between two and three bags each,” he said, adding that many of them worked in the construction, services, agriculture and farming sectors. ― Bernama