Penang Perikatan firmly behind Muhyiddin, says Shabudin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at an event in Sungai Terap in Johor, March 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — Penang Perikatan Nasional (PN) has unanimously pledged its support to the PN government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Penang PN chairman Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, in a statement last night, said the state PN would continue to be with the PN leaderships at all levels to ensure the sustainability of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“The Penang Perikatan Nasional upholds the call of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to prioritise efforts to safeguard the welfare of the people and the agenda to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Shabudin, who is also the Penang Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman, also urged all leaderships and political parties to be united, to co-operate and focus fully on the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic which is ongoing.

He said Malaysians want all parties to give priority to the issue of the health, welfare and economic recovery of the people and country currently, compared to jostling for power and personal agenda.

He said political stability is very important and is the priority for the success of NRP which was planned by the government, concerned with the welfare of the people in facing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama