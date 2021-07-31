SDMC: Two more Covid-19 community clusters detected in Sarawak

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan PU7 in Puchong Utama May 22, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, July 31 — Two more new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak involving Beluru and Kuching, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 84.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the Lemua Bridge cluster is a community cluster detected in two longhouses subject to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Seputi, Bakong in Beluru.

Of a total of 133 individuals who were screened, 11 were found to be positive including the index case, 118 negative and four are still awaiting test results.

In Kuching, the Kampung Git cluster is a community cluster involving several families in a village at Kilometre 27, off Jalan Puncak Borneo, Kuching.

“Of a total of 41 individuals screened, 20 were found to be positive including the index case and 21 tested negative,” according to JPBN.

Today, Sarawak recorded a total of 485 new Covid-19 cases with three fatalities. — Bernama