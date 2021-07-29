Agong says yet to approve revocation of Emergency Ordinances, disappointed with Takiyuddin’s premature announcement

The Agong noted today that he has not given his assent for the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong today said that he was “deeply saddened” by de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s assertion in Parliament that the Emergency Ordinances have been revoked.

The Agong also said the minister’s remarks have confused Parliament, and that the announcement was “not accurate”.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that the Agong was upset with the remark by Takiyuddin in Parliament on July 26, that the government had decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances post-August 1.

The Agong noted today that he has not given his assent for the revocation, and that he was not informed of the matter during a virtual meeting with Takiyddin and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

“Act 150(2B) read together with Act 150(3) of the Federal Constitution, clearly allocates the power to formulate and cancel the Emergency Ordinances to His Majesty.

“Therefore, His Majesty feels very saddened with the statement made in Parliament on July 26, 2021, that the government had cancelled all the Emergency Ordinances which was approved by him throughout the Emergency period, when the cancellation has not yet been approved by His Majesty.

“His Majesty also feels very saddened, as what was approved and agreed previously with Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun during the virtual audience on July 24, was to table and debate the suggestion to cancel all Emergency Ordinances in the Parliament for the mentioned purposes, was not carried out.”

MORE TO COME