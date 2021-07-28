Selangor cops confirm Covid-19 SOP breach in Bersatu women’s wing viral hotel dance clip

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the Selangor police has already called up the organisers for questioning, and now are in the process of completing their investigation to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said today a viral video that showed members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia women’s wing dancing has indicated a breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the Selangor police has already called up the organisers for questioning, and now are in the process of completing their investigation to be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“I acknowledge there are SOP violations in the video.

“We have called the organisers and so on but there are some things we need to resolve before handing over to the prosecutors,” he said in an online press conference.

A video of the event at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Glenmarie, Selangor went viral on social media showing a group of women who are members of the wing called Srikandi dancing to music.

Also visible in the video was a backdrop depicting Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

On the same day Shah Alam police chief Baharudin Mat Taib said that the group was believed to have attended a leadership course at the hotel at the time.

He said a police report on the breach was received after the complainant alleged that the women were seen dancing without wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing.

Baharudin said police had commenced investigations into the case for unlawfully or negligently doing any act that is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life under Section 269 of the Penal Code and for the non-compliance of the MCO SOPs.