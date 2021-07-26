PM Muhyiddin: Govt to announce NRP continuation, fine-tune economic recovery measures during 12MP, Budget 2022 tabling

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Dewan Rakyat during a special Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The government will announce the continuation of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and fine-tune the other economic recovery measures during the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and Budget 2022.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the 12MP is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 20, 2021 and Budget 2022 on Oct 29, 2021.

“I would like to inform that Budget 2022 will focus on three key areas, namely agenda to drive economic recovery, rebuild country’s resilience and catalysing reforms or Recovery, Resilience and Reform.

“Towards this end, a special focus will be given on efforts to revive affected sectors such as tourism, improve the capability of the public healthcare system as well as social protection scope, and boost the digital economy to strengthen the nation’s competitiveness in facing the new normal globally,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this during the Ministers briefing session at the Special Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament today.

The government, via the Finance Ministry, will for the first time issue a pre-Budget 2022 statement, including public consultation document on the focus of policies in August 2021, in line with efforts to increase the transparency process as well as the public involvement in the annual budget preparation.

“Besides that, as the key element in presenting information on the implementation of NRP to the public, a National Recovery Plan Portal is being developed as a one-stop reference centre which will display the latest indicators as well as information related to NRP, benefits, and also the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) which will be more user-friendly,” he said. — Bernama



