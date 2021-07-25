SDMC: New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak rise to 407

PJ Polyclinic health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test using the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 Kit in Dewan Serbaguna MBPJ in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 25 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak rose to 407 today from 261 yesterday, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the new cases took the cumulative figure for infections in the state to 73,986.

Kuching district reported the most number of new cases with 198, followed by Serian (38) and Samarahan (34).

“Today there are also 199 cases that have recovered, leaving 4,459 cases still active,” said the statement.

Two fatalities were recorded today, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 457. — Bernama