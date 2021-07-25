Covid-19 cases in Malaysia top one million with record high 17,045 new infections today

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBPJ in Petaling Jaya February 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia has passed the one million mark as the country registered a whopping 17,045 new cases today, breaking yesterday’s record of 15,902.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that today’s 17,045 new Covid-19 cases bring Malaysia’s cumulative total to 1,013,438.

“Selangor registered 8,500 new cases today, while Kuala Lumpur and Kedah remain the second and third highest cases recorded per state with 2,045 and 1,216 cases respectively,” he said.

