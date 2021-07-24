Agong, Permaisuri express condolences to Latifah Sidek’s family

Istana Negara, through a post on its official Instagram account today, said the King and Queen also expressed their sadness over Latifah’s passing and hope that her family would remain patient and strong in this time of grief. — Picture via Facebook/I

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the family of Datin Latifah Sidek, wife of national badminton legend Datuk Misbun Sidek, who died yesterday.

Istana Negara, through a post on its official Instagram account today, said the King and Queen also expressed their sadness over Latifah’s passing and hope that her family would remain patient and strong in this time of grief.

“Their Majesties pray for her soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” it said.

According to Istana Negara, Latifah married Misbun in 1987 and was blessed with six children, namely Misbun Syawal, Lia Murni, Misbun Ramdan, Lia Alifah, Lia Dewi Rubita dan Misbun Awalauddin.

The late Latifah was previously reported to be at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital since July 10. — Bernama