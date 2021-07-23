In Penang, second drive-through Covid-19 vaccine centre kicks off at USM

The drive-through PPV at USM is open from 9am to 1pm or until it reaches a maximum of 200 recipients. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, July 23 — The second drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) in Penang began operating today at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

The drive-through PPV started work at 9am today to vaccinate second dose recipients.

[email protected] main committee chairman Prof Md Roslan Hashim said they will start with only 100 vaccine recipients today at the drive-through PPV.

“The capacity for the drive-through PPV is 200 so we will eventually increase to 200 recipients per day,” he said.

Since the drive-through operation is outdoors and volunteers have to work outside in the heat, he said it will only accept a maximum of 200 vaccine recipients per day.

Those who arrive for the vaccination after it reaches the maximum 200 will be directed to the static PPV instead, which has a capacity of 800 vaccinations daily.

He said the maximum capacity for both PPVs is 1,000 but for now, it will administer 800 doses in both PPVs.

He said there are conditions for the drive-through PPV as recipients must have someone to drive them there and there will be a 15-minute observation after the vaccination.

“We will not allow those who are alone in the vehicle and those on motorcycles,” he said.

He said all of the volunteers for both PPVs are USM staff and students.

“We have about 200 volunteers who are all staff and students to help in the operations of the PPVs,” he said.

He said there is another PPV at its campus in Bertam with a capacity of 400 recipients daily.

The PPVs in USM are still vaccinating those in phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, as in those between 60 and 70 years old.

One of the drive-through vaccination recipients, Siti Zahara Md Haniff, 59, is a former USM staff.

“This drive-through vaccination is good as it is convenient for people with physical disabilities like me,” she said.

Siti Zahara, who was driven there by her daughter, said the whole drive-through vaccination process was fast and took less than 10 minutes.

“Since we don’t have to get down from our car, it reduces contact with anyone at the PPV,” she said.

She said it was so much more convenient for her this time around compared to when she went for her first dose when she needed assistance to move around the PPV.

Another recipient, Cheong Fook Choon, 66, is glad that he got his second dose using the drive-through PPV.

He said it is safer to stay in the car so there was less contact with others at the PPV.

“I don’t have to wait so long too, it’s very fast and efficient,” he said.

The static PPV at USM is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays, and 8.30am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The drive-through PPV at USM is open from 9am to 1pm or until it reaches a maximum of 200 recipients.

Both PPVs are closed on Sundays.

Appointments for vaccination at the USM PPV are only through MySejahtera.

Those with inquiries on their appointments may call PPV USM hotline 04-6536788 or email to [email protected] and for PPV [email protected], call 04-5622991 or email to [email protected].