Dr Adham: Those conducting Covid-19 self-assessments must report outcome

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to the media during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force briefing in Putrajaya, July 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today urged those who conduct self-assessments at home for Covid-19 using home test kits to report their statuses regardless of the results.

During the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference, Dr Adham also advised users to only purchase home-test kits which have been approved by the Medical Devices Authority (MDA), adding that the list of the approved brands are listed on the MDA's website.

“All results of the Covid-19 home test kits, whether positive, negative, or invalid must be reported by the user via the MySejahtera application.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) also urges all users to instill a sense of responsibility to report their actual results and not falsify them, to prevent the implications of the infection to others,” he said.

Listing the guidelines, Dr Adham said that those who are symptomatic despite testing negative are advised to get themselves reassessed at government health clinics or private clinics.

He said that those who test positive should head to the Covid-19 assessment centre (CAC) or any government or private health clinics.

“Three choices. That is presenting themselves at private clinics, head to the CAC or government health clinics,” he said, adding that MySejahtera would then update their statuses and the district health officer would initiate control measures.

“If the test results return as invalid, the test has to be repeated,” Dr Adham added.

Malaysia has currently approved three Covid-19 home test kits for the public, namely; Salixium Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva/Nasal Swab Samples) made by Reszon Diagnostic International Sdn Bhd, Gmate Covid-19 Ag Saliva For Home Use by Philosys Co Ltd, Korea and the Beright Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device (Oral Fluid) made by Hangzhou Alltest Biotech Co, Ltd.

All three kits were given conditional approval by MoH.