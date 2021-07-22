‘Syed Saddiq isn’t one of them’: Mukhriz jumps to Muar MP’s defence after RM1m CBT charge

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman waves at reporters as he arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is an honest MP who is not out to make money as a people’s representative.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president said Syed Saddiq was not among the many politicians who entered the field to line their pockets, following the latter's charge at the High Court today with criminal breach of trust.

“There are some people who join politics to enrich themselves. Syed Saddiq isn’t one of them. There are those who come in clean, but once in power, start to put their hands in the till. SS (Syed Saddiq) isn’t one of them. Period!” the former Kedah mentri besar tweeted today.

Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq was charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million belonging to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

His charge was framed under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 406 of the same Act by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, whipping, and a fine.

Syed Saddiq was additionally hit with a second charge of misappropriating RM120,000 from the party’s election coffers in 2018, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

He was accused of misappropriating the funds meant to be used for the 14th General Election, said to belong to Bersatu’s Youth wing, Armada, between April 8, 2018 and April 21, 2018.

He was accused of committing the second offence at the Pandan Jaya Maybank branch, with the charge framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code that carries a prison sentence of between six months and five years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.