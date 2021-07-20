PM Muhyiddin performs Aidiladha prayers at National Mosque

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin performs Aidiladha prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today joined a congregation of about 300 people to perform the Aidiladha prayer at the National Mosque here.

Muhyiddin who was dressed in a white robe and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abd Rahman were received upon arrival at 8.16am by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and National Mosque grand imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

The prime minister and the congregation chanted the Takbir (prayer chants to glorify Allah) before performing the prayer led by Ehsan, in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

Ehsan, when delivering the Aidiladha sermon entitled ‘Challenges and Sacrifices’ said Allah had bestowed countless blessings upon the country, including the opportunity to celebrate Aidiladha today.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, he called on all Muslims to remain grateful and to continue to glorify Allah SWT as He alone knows what is happening now.

“This year we are still celebrating Aidiladha amid challenges and under movement restrictions as the country’s Covid-19 cases are still high. Do take good care of your health,” he said.

Ehsan also urged leaders to put aside their differences and focus on helping the people during this pandemic.

He called on the congregation to continue to pray to Allah SWT for the pandemic to be curbed and put to an end soon.

Muhyiddin and his wife left the National Mosque at about 9.05am. — Bernama