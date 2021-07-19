Ministry announces 50pc discount for federal land tenants affected by Covid-19

Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the 50 per cent discount from the value of this year’s annual lease rate was given to lessees who met the criteria set by the Federal Land Commissioner. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A 50 per cent discount will be given to federal land lessees who are involved in sectors that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

In a statement today, he said that the 50 per cent discount from the value of this year’s annual lease rate was given to lessees who met the criteria set by the Federal Land Commissioner.

He said those who did not meet the criteria can submit an application to reschedule lease payments for this year and for waiver of late payment penalty to the Federal Land Commissioner.

“It is hoped that this initiative can help lessees to restructure their cash flow and sustain their business as well as to avoid the land from being left untended,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said the intitiative also demonstrated the government’s concern with the plight of federal land lessees involved in the hard-hit sectors such tourism, hospitality and aviation. — Bernama