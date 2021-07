Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Health Ministry recorded 10,972 new cases of Covid-19 today, a slight increase from yesterday’s number of 10,710 cases.

Selangor still tops the list of states and territories with 4,404 cases, followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,340 cases, and Johor with 876 cases.

Perlis had the fewest cases, only one, followed by Labuan at 24 cases, and Putrajaya with 48 cases.

