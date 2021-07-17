Labuan Islamic Religious Council channels RM5.3m aid to residents affected by Covid-19

The Federal Territory of Labuan Islamic Religious Council has channelled aid amounting to RM5,344,678 to Labuan residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, July 17 — The Federal Territory of Labuan Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has channelled aid amounting to RM5,344,678 to Labuan residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to Bernama today, it said the assistance through the Musaadah Covid-19 Fund was distributed from January to July 16.

A total of 3,785 individuals affected by income and job losses (after the enhanced movement control order came into force) were the largest group of recipients involving a total allocation of RM1,892,500.

This was followed by 413 traders who received assistance totalling RM1,239,000. This aid was distributed through Musaadah Tijariyah Labuan MAIWP.

The monthly financial assistance also involved a distribution of RM966,300 to 3,221 recipients.

Labuan MAIWP has also arranged assistance of food baskets involving an allocation of RM525,000 to 15,000 recipients.

Other kinds of aid given included assistance to quarantined students and staff of the Industrial Training Institution, to converts, dry food to the Persatuan Perkembangan Perubatan Kecemasan Labuan, aid to students of Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus, and disposable diapers and infant formula. — Bernama