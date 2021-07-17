Hari Raya Haji SOPs: Sacrificial rites only allowed in mosques, suraus and approved areas in Phase 1 and 2, strictly no house visits

Aidiladha congregational prayers are also allowed but under strict adherence to the SOP that is set by each state’s religious authority as well as social distancing rules. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― New standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the National Security Council (NSC) for Hari Raya Aidiladha will see sacrificial rites only limited to mosques, suraus and approved areas for states under Phase One and Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

However, mosques and suraus are not permitted to hold feasts after the rites while participating members must also adhere to strict social distancing rules.

Mosques and suraus are also only allowed to open their doors an hour before the congregational prayers begin and must be closed immediately after all affairs have been conducted.

NSC also stated that house to house visitations, open house celebrations as well as cemetery visits during Hari Raya Aidiladha is strictly not permitted.

Under NRP Phase One and Two, all travel restrictions are also still in effect.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on July 20.