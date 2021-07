A DBKL staff is seen conducting sanitisation work in Wangsa Maju July 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Malaysia hit another fresh high in the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide, with a staggering 13,215 cases recorded in the last 24-hour period.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted the numbers, in which Selangor led with 6,120 cases, followed by Negri Sembilan with 1,603 cases and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 1,499 cases.

