TMJ: 83pc of Johoreans have registered for Covid-19 vaccination

A general view of the Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Some 83 per cent of the people in Johor have registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He said, therefore, he hoped that the number of vaccination centres (PPV) and medical officers could be increased to speed up the vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in the state, besides improving the efficiency of the vaccine distribution logistics.

“I repeat, if herd immunity can be achieved, then Johor’s economic recovery can begin,” he said in a post uploaded on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, the Tunku Mahkota Johor visited the Permai Hospital to inspect the distribution process of Covid-19 vaccines to PPV in the state, as well as witnessed the receipt of the Pfizer vaccine supply which will be distributed to PPV in the near future.

He also thanked the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Ministry of Health Malaysia for speeding up the vaccination programme in all districts in Johor. — Bernama