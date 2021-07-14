Syed Saddiq disputes order on Muar office, says he respects authorities but won’t stop constituents seeking aid

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman shared a copy of the document from the district disaster operations control centre that granted him permission to distribute aid in his parliamentary constituency. — Picture via Facebook/Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

JOHOR BARU, July 14 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today disputed the police’s assertion that he did not have permission to use his Johor parliamentary office to distribute Covid-19 relief.

The former youth and sports minister shared on Facebook a copy of the document from the district disaster operations control centre that granted him permission to distribute aid in his parliamentary constituency, which includes his office.

“The Muar district disaster operations control centre had approved my application for the Muar parliamentary office since June 5 this year.

“My office has permission to provide assistance for the entire Muar parliamentary constituency, including the parliamentary office,” Syed Saddiq said in his latest Facebook post.

He was responding to Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay who earlier today said the federal lawmaker had only applied for house-to-house aid distribution and did not have approval for a centralised distribution at his parliamentary office.

Ayob was explaining why the police stepped in to aid Health officials who ordered the closure of Syed Saddiq’ office yesterday.

In his Facebook post, Syed Saddiq also pointed out that his parliament office had distributed aid to over 10,000 families since last year.

He also questioned why the Muar parliamentary office was not allowed to carry out its work when other MPs did not seem to have such problems.

“I have always cooperated with the authorities.

“We have done house-to-house distribution aid and also given out to the village heads to assist, but it is not enough.

“That is why closing the office is not the solution,” he said.

The 29-year-old said he respected the views given by the Johor police chief but stressed that he does not have the power to direct the people of Muar to return empty-handed.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq announced on Facebook that the police had ordered his Muar parliamentary office to close.

Malay Mail’s checks showed the order was actually made by Health Ministry officials and that the police were present only for assistance.