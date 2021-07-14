Sabah appoints new health director

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah presenting the appointment letter to Dr Rose Nani Mudin. ― Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 ― Public Health Specialist Dr Rose Nani Mudin is the new Director of Sabah State Health Department, replacing Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah congratulated Dr Rose in his Facebook post, adding that the appointment took effect July 13.

“Dr Rose Nani was the Deputy Director (Infectious Diseases), Disease Control Division, MoH (Ministry of Health).

“She is a Public Health Medical Consultant with extensive experience in the field of public and clinical health. Dr Rose Nani has expertise in the field of epidemiology and vector-borne diseases besides having served as the Head of Vector-Borne Diseases Sector, Disease Control Division, MoH,” said Noor Hisham.

Dr Rose Nani previously worked at the Putrajaya Health Office, Kuala Lumpur Health Department, Hulu Langat District Health Office, Selangor Health Department, Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Koyan Health Centre in Pahang.

Noor Hisham’s post received mixed reactions from the public, mostly congratulating Dr Rose and welcoming her home, however there are some comments questioning the removal of Dr Christina, including Sabah-based Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Felice Huang who responded in the comment section, saying that it was a wrong move during this pandemic.

“With no disrespect to Dr Rose, I think this is a foolish move in the midst of a pandemic.

“Sabah has been doing well due to the hard work and selfless dedication of Datuk Dr Christina and her excellent team since the beginning of this pandemic despite all odds; big state, many PTIs, lots of surrounding islands, why transfer her? Why change something good!

“If it was a promotion or she becomes your deputy in helping Malaysia out of this nightmare, then that’s smart! But sending Dr Christina to Bahagian Pembangunan Kesihatan Keluarga in Putrajaya now during a raging pandemic is downright unwise to say the least,” she said.

“Dr Rose maybe a great public health specialist but she wasn’t here in Sabah during the ‘covid party’ disaster during the Sabah election last year because you allowed our borders to open, didn’t lock down Lahad Datu and Tawau during that time despite high number of cases. Dr Christina and her team brought us out of that nightmare and up to date despite all the logistical, geographical & illegal immigrant problems, managed to keep our cases low compared to other states in Semenanjung.

“We, the people and Drs in Sabah are shocked with this move. We can’t think of any good and clever reason for you to transfer Dr Christina to Putrajaya when her services is still needed here!” Dr Felice added.

Dr Christina held the director position since 2012. ― Borneo Post