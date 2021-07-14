Report: Eight-month-old baby becomes Malaysia’s youngest known Covid-19 victim

The 38-week-old baby boy was buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Islamic Cemetery in Taman Selaseh near Kuala Lumpur last night. — Picture via Facebook/Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A 38-week-old infant is reportedly now the youngest Covid-19 fatality in Malaysia since the pandemic struck the country last year.

The New Straits Times reported that the boy’s death was shared by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) in a posting on its official Facebook page yesterday.

The national daily also said that the baby’s mother is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Ampang, while his father and eight siblings remain quarantined at home.

In the posting, Jawi said the baby was buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Islamic Cemetery in Taman Selaseh near Kuala Lumpur last night.

“Oh Allah... we are saddened by the silence which greeted us tonight, the first time we received the remains of the youngest Covid-19 victim, a 38-week-old baby boy at the Raudhatul Sakinah Islamic Cemetery KL-Karak, Taman Selaseh.

“May perseverance be bestowed on all family members. InsyaAllah, this little boy is waiting in heaven, providing intercession for both his parents in the hereafter,” read the posting.

Previously, in October last year, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that a one-year-old female infant was the country’s youngest known victim of Covid-19.

He said the patient, Case 12,432, was sent to Tawau Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department on October 1.

“The baby’s health deteriorated and needed breathing support. A Covid-19 screening was conducted on her which came back positive.

“The girl was pronounced dead on October 5, 2020 at 4.25pm,” Dr Noor Hisham was reported to have said.



