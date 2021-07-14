Perak MB denies Covid-19 vaccine shortage reason why some PPVs in state closed

Health workers are seen at the Covid-19 vaccination centre located at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh February 23, 2021. Perak MB Datuk Saarani Mohamad today gave an assurance that Perak has sufficient supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine and that the state immunisation programme will be completed according to schedule. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 14 — The closure of certain vaccination centres (PPVs) in Perak is not due to lack of Covid-19 vaccine supplies, Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today.

He clarified that the closure is only temporary to enable the workers manning the stations inside the PPVs sufficient time to rest.

“We closed the vaccination centres in certain areas not because we don’t have vaccine supplies, but merely to allow the workers to rest.

“They are operating seven days a week. I think they need rest too in order for them to carry out the task properly,” he told a press conference online.

He gave an assurance that Perak has sufficient supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine and that the state immunisation programme will be completed according to schedule.

Saarani also disclosed that yesterday’s sudden Covid-19 spike in Taiping that saw 189 cases was traced to infections in workplaces.

However, he gave another assurance that the surge will not affect the state’s preparation to transition to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

He said company clusters are easy to manage and control.

“The cases happened at one place. For example, if it happens at a dormitory of the company, then we can enforce enhanced movement control order to manage it.

“It’s not like the cases in the community, which can spread fast and are difficult to control,” he said.

As of today, Perak has a cumulative of 29,711 Covid-19 cases.