Malaysians’ average, median salaries in 2020 fall for first time since 2010 to RM2,933, RM2,062

A worker waits for customers in front of a fabric store on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur May 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysians received a lower amount of salary on average in 2020 as compared to 2019, the latest official statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) showed.

In an online presentation streamed over Facebook today, the DoSM unveiled the findings of its 2020 Salaries & Wages Survey Report, which showed both mean and median salaries for Malaysians falling for the first time since the data series started in 2010.

“Throughout the year 2020, the labour market experienced uneven momentum following a health crisis and economic consequences.

“Hence in 2020, the median monthly salaries and wages recorded a double-digit decline of 15.6 per cent to RM2,062.

“The mean monthly salaries and wages received by Malaysian citizens in 2020 fell for the first time since the series of data began in 2010 by -9.0 per cent to RM2,933,” the department said during the presentation.

