Dr Sim urges MoH, SDMC to reconsider Covid-19 strategy for Kuching

Dr Sim suggested EMCO be enforced in specific localities in Kuching. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, July 14 — The state Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian today said that he had asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to reexamine their strategies in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the Kuching district.

He said authorities should consider implementing the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in targeted localities to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

"There were 138 cases reported (yesterday) in the Kuching district, " he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said the Kuching Division Health Office reported 157 cases yesterday, including 26 imported cases from outside Kuching, while Bau registered 14 cases, Samarahan seven, Lundu three and Serian, one.

He added there were 98 close contacts to Covid-positive cases in 51 locations all over Kuching.

Dr Sim, who is also SDMC advisor, said 26 new Covid-19 cases were registered at the Sentosa Hospital here yesterday.

“(I am) wondering if MoH is going to declare a cluster (at the hospital) in the interest of the public health. This is the second major outbreak at this institution,” he said.

Dr Sim said other localities in the Kuching district with more than three Covid-19 cases include Kampung Tabuan Lot (9 cases), Kampung Seratau (8), Kampung Jawa (7), Kampung Goebilt (6), Kampung Bintawa Hilir (6), TT3 Commercial Centre (4) and Kampung Astana (3).

He added the EMCO should be enforced in specific localities while other areas in the Kuching district can continue with their economic activities.

“We take two steps forward and one step back. Will only be able to fill my number one of my to-do list for Day One of Phase Two — to cut my hair,” he said.

“I had to cancel my laksa at Kopitiam (this morning). Hopefully, I can have my weekly sin by this weekend,” he quipped.