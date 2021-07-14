Covid-19: Sacrificial rites cluster can be prevented with SOP compliance, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said to move to Phase Three of the PPN required the cooperation of all parties, including preventing the emergence of new cases during the sacrificial rites by complying with all rules set by the authorities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, July 14 — The emergence of new Covid-19 clusters linked to the ibadah korban (sacrificial rites) during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration next week can be prevented if all parties comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

Perak moved into Phase Two of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on July 5 with Perlis, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said to move to Phase Three of the PPN required the cooperation of all parties, including preventing the emergence of new cases during the sacrificial rites by complying with all rules set by the authorities.

“As announced before, only 10 people are allowed to handle a sacrificial rite. When more people gather, then we will be close to each other and careless to the point of violating the SOP. Don’t hold feasts, don’t let the Covid-19 virus infect us.

“Because Perak is now under Phase Two of the PPN, and we are working to go to Phase Three, we must reduce the number of people infected and not get infected ourselves,” he said in a virtual press conference today.

Earlier, Saarani received donations of 287 sacrificial cows worth RM1.6 million from government-linked companies (GLCs) in Perak involving the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation, Perak State Secretary Incorporated, Menteri Besar Incorporated and Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak to be distributed to all 59 of the state constituencies. — Bernama